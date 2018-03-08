Miami’s Associated Student Government (ASG) unanimously approved a budget plan that will cut student organization funding in half

ASG met on Tuesday, March 6 in 111 Harrison Hall to present and discuss the new budget plan.

The committee met with over 100 student organizations in Upham Hall from 6 p.m. to midnight on March 5 to hear their requests.

While the committee originally anticipated a 15 percent cutback on allocations, higher requests than anticipated resulted in an increase to a 50 percent cutback. Members of the committee stated that the cut is not a result of poor budgeting, but rather of organizations requesting more than ever before.

The allocations were approved by unanimous consent from ASG.

Additionally, two special elections were held for the positions of College of Arts and Science Academic Senator and 8th District Senator. Two bills were also passed during Tuesday’s meeting:

Sophomore Ryan McGuff was elected as the College of Arts and Sciences Academic Senator.

Sophomore Olivia Johnson was elected as the 8th District Student Senator.

A bill to allow the use of reusable coffee cups at Miami dining locations was approved unanimously.

A bill designed as a way of preventing filibusters at ASG was approved.

Check out the latest issue of The Miami Student on Tuesday, March 13 as well as miamistudent.net for further updates regarding spending cuts to Miami student organizations’ budgets.

