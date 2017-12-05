Miami convincingly defeated Canisius College 72-47 on Sunday afternoon and remained undefeated at home this season.

The RedHawks started slow against the visiting Golden Griffins, but settled in under the leadership of sophomore guard Lauren Dickerson. Dickerson scored 10 of the ’Hawks’ 16 first quarter points — the rest coming from Redshirt senior Megan Galloway.

Dickerson got even hotter in the second quarter, going 4-for-5 from the field. She finished the half with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Miami’s defense also stepped up after the first quarter, holding Canisius to only seven points in the second. The visitors shot 32 percent in the half to the ’Hawks’ 52 percent, and Miami carried a 36-20 lead going into the half.

“I think once we started getting stops, we got the confidence to, kind of, get out in transition and push tempo a little bit more and get settled in,” head coach Megan Duffy said.

Miami came out strong in the second half and poured it on, nailing a perfect 4-for-4 shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter. The RedHawks remained on top, heading into the final quarter with a 55-31 lead.

The Red and White cruised to victory in the final quarter, while getting some of their less experienced players valuable game time. The game ended 72-47 in favor of the RedHawks.

The only real highlights from the Golden Griffins came from their duo of Icelandic players, senior guard Margret Halfdanardottir and junior forward Sara Hinriksdottir. They combined for 21 points in the game.

’Hawks junior forward Kendall McCoy came up big on both sides of the floor, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

“It’s great that you have options,” Duffy said. “If somebody’s not playing well or a little bit off, you have more people ready to come in and contribute, and I think the depth of our team is going to be important down the road.”

The RedHawks move to 4-3 on the season, while Canisius dropped to 2-5 and were handed their fourth straight loss.

Next on the schedule for Miami is a trip to Indianapolis to face the IUPUI Jaguars on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. tip-off. They return home on Saturday to take on Jacksonville State. Warm-ups will begin at the conclusion of Miami’s men’s basketball game, which tips-off at 1 p.m.

