“Blade Runner 2049” (in theaters Oct. 6)

The nearly three-hour runtime is not for the faint of heart, nor for those immune to the charms (and meme potential) of Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. But if you can sit through “Titanic,” you can weather “Blade Runner 2049,” and probably enjoy it, too. Recently-released films like “Cars 3” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” have given sequels a bad rap, but “2049,” whose release marks 35 years since the original “Blade Runner,” is poised to overcome this.

“Once Upon a Time” season 7 (ABC, Oct. 6)

Most “Once Upon a Time” fans can pinpoint the heartbreaking moment at which they decided the show was too convoluted to continue (mine was when the Wicked Witch of the West impregnated herself with Robin Hood’s baby). It seems almost every Storybrooke standby came to similar a conclusion last season, as Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and pretty much everyone you liked besides Lana Parrilla and Colin O’Donoghue jumped ship. But for those still watching, “Once” is back, and Henry’s a grown-up Uber driver. Probably pays better than being Geppetto’s assistant or a dalmatian dog walker.

“The Mountain Between Us” (in theaters Oct. 6)

Think “Hatchet,” but on a mountain, in the snow, with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. Whether or not their chemistry and untouchable talent can hold up this seemingly run-of-the-mill survival story is up to you, but it might be worth finding out.

“90 Day Fiancé” season 5 (TLC, Oct. 8)

To say TLC has produced some questionable reality shows in the past is an understatement. “90 Day Fiancé” is no exception, but it is my favorite, does not exploit children (on the pageant circuit or otherwise) and brings unprecedented drama while following a handful of couples likely falling into green-card marriages. Somehow, Nicole and Azan’s relationship did not disintegrate between seasons, and they’re back — last time we watched her learn what her fiancé’s home country of Morocco was, and this season, we get to see him tested as a parent. Amen.

