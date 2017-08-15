“Jersey Shore” star Vincent “Vinny” Guadagnino will speak at Miami’s second annual Mental Health Forum.

The event will be held at Hall Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Though Guadagnino is best known for his stint on the MTV reality show, he also wrote a book, published in 2012, about his struggles with anxiety, “Control the Crazy: My Plan to Stop Stressing, Avoid Drama, and Maintain Inner Cool.”

The 29-year-old has also been a spokesman for MTV’s “A Thin Line” campaign against bullying.

The event is co-sponsored by Associated Student Government (ASG), Student Counseling Services (SCS), the Interfraternity Council (IFC), Panhellenic Association, Miami Activities and Programming (MAP) and the Residence Hall Association (RHA).

ASG made the announcement about Guadagnino’s appearance Monday night on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Save the date for our second annual Mental Health Forum, with keynote speaker Vinny Guadagnino! pic.twitter.com/newubc5RH9 — Miami University ASG (@MiamiASG) August 15, 2017

