This weekend, two women reported being sexually assaulted in Oxford.

Late Saturday night, a woman who is not a Miami student reported to police that, after she had a drink with a male Uptown, she woke up a few hours later in an unfamiliar apartment with him.

She fled the apartment to find her friends, who contacted police, and she was taken to the hospital.

A report of the incident, which was posted on the myMiami homepage Sunday morning, but did not specify if the male is a Miami student.

Oxford police are investigating and encourage anyone with information about the incident to call them at (513) 524-5240.

A female student reported being sexually assaulted Sunday between midnight and 2 a.m. in Ogden residence hall. She told police she met the male student off campus and had invited him to her room.

Miami police sent an email Monday morning informing students and staff of the assault, which included a description of the male student. According to the message, he is an Indian/South Asian male who is thin and about 5’10’’ tall. He has black hair and is clean shaven.

The email included a reminder from Miami police that the university’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program is located in room 104 in the Health Services Center and is available to victims of sex-based offenses including sexual violence and misconduct, domestic violence and stalking.

