One of the first cooking duties entrusted to me was preparing the crescent rolls. It’s a simple task, but a satisfying one — hearing that punctuated “pop!” as the cardboard tube opens, methodically rolling each triangle of dough from base to point and, in less time than it takes to set the table, opening the oven to find a baking sheet full of fluffy, golden half-moons.

It’s likely you’ve passed them around the table at Thanksgiving dinner or scarfed them down at elementary school birthday parties as pigs in a blanket, the American hors d’oeuvres classic. They’re quick, familiar, comforting.

The crescent’s potential, though, goes far beyond being topped with butter or wrapped around a hot dog. And at less than $2 a tube, they’re an ideal staple for a college cook’s fridge.

Recipes:

‘Homemade’ Chicken Pot Pie

Margherita Pizza Pockets

Poppin’ ‘Peños

Cinnamon Cheesecake Bars

