Two female Miami University students reported to Oxford Police that they were sexually assaulted by men they know.

Both assaults, which are unrelated, occurred off-campus on Sunday, Feb. 25.

One student reported that she was assaulted by a man she met at an Uptown bar. She told police that she did not remember what happened during the evening and woke up at the man’s apartment in the area of South College Avenue.

Another student reported that she was sexually assaulted in an apartment on the 0 block of North College Avenue.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, a male student reported that he was sexually assaulted at about 11 p.m. The assault occurred off-campus, but the student did not specify where.

The student told police he met the male suspect using a dating app.

Descriptions of the suspects are not available.

Miami University posted notices about the assaults on the myMiami homepage.

These three assaults were the first reports which the university shared with students this semester.

Miami students who want to report a sexual assault can make their report to any campus security authority, including University Police (513-529-2222), Oxford Police (513-523-4321), the Office of Ethics and Student Conflict Resolution (513-529-1417), student organization advisers and athletic coaches.



Survivors can also receive confidential support from Nora McVey (513-431-1111), Miami’s campus-based support specialist from the Butler County office of Women Helping Women. McVey is not a mandatory reporter.



Comments