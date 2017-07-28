With three open cases, Miami has more active federal investigations into sexual assault policies and procedures than any other university in the state. The first opened November 3, 2016. Two additional cases opened June 9.

Details about the June cases are not yet available, but the November case stems from a student’s complaint that the university “failed to promptly and equitably respond to complaints, reports, and/or incidents of sexual violence of which it had notice.”

The two June Title IX complaints filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights stem from off-campus incidents, said spokeswoman Claire Wagner. One was reported in 2015 and one in 2016.

“OCR is obligated to investigate all complaints filed with it and Miami University is cooperating fully in the investigation,” Wagner said.

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education’s Title IX tracker, 345 such investigations are open at colleges and universities across the country. The highest number of active cases is at Cornell University with six investigations. The cases, on average, are open for 1.8 years, they report.

Ten other Ohio colleges and universities are being investigated for their handling of sexual assault cases.

Two cases are active at the Ohio State University, the University of Akron, the University of Cincinnati and Denison University. One investigation is active at Cleveland State University and John Carroll University.

Check miamistudent.net for updates on the June 9 investigations.

willi501@miamioh.edu

@eewilliams_mu

Comments