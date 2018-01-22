Senior guard Abdoulaye Harouna has reenrolled at Miami and rejoined the men’s basketball team.

Harouna was on the roster to start the season, but took a two-month hiatus from the team and university. The reason for his sabbatical is unknown.

Originally a transfer from Southern Idaho, the 6’5”, 178-pounder had been a mainstay in the RedHawks’ lineup for the past two seasons, starting a combined 46 games over that period. He averaged 6.7 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game during the 2016-2017 season.

His last game played was Miami’s first round loss to Western Michigan in last year’s Mid-American Conference tournament. Harouna started for the RedHawks and scored a team-high 15 points.

Harouna is expected to play off the bench.

Comments