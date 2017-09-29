Brian Carlsen, 22, died Sept. 23 peacefully at home in Euclid, OH. He was a supply chain major at Miami, graduating in December of this year.

W. Rocky Newman, supply chain and management professor in the Farmer School of Business, had Carlsen in his class the day before he passed.

“He was a good student, very good natured. He always contributed to the class,” Newman said. “It seemed like he was really looking forward to putting his degree to work.”

Carlsen, best known for his upbeat spirit, graduated St. Ignatius high school in 2013. Melyssa Jackson, a student at the University of Cincinnati, went to the neighboring all-girls’ school, St. Joseph’s Academy.

“Brian was the guy that everyone knew personally, or knew of,” Jackson said. “He was such a people-person with a smile that legitimately lit up the room. I always called him Brian Carlsen, first name and last name always. He just truly was a gem.”

The service for Carlsen was this morning at 10 a.m. in Cleveland.

