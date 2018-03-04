The Miami RedHawks (15-15, 8-9 MAC) proved the third time isn’t always the charm at Kent State on Tuesday. After winning two consecutive games late in the second half or in overtime, Miami ran out of last-second magic, falling to Kent State 90-83 in overtime.

In a game that featured 21 lead changes and 10 ties, neither team built a lead greater than six points until two free throws put the Golden Flashes (15-15, 9-8 MAC) up by seven with five seconds remaining in overtime.

Junior guard Darrian Ringo broke Miami’s single-season assist record with his fourth assist of the game. Eddie Schilling’s 214 assists in the 1984-1985 season were previously the most in school history. Ringo stuffed the statsheet against the Golden Flashes, tallying 11 assists, seven points, nine rebounds and six steals. He now has 222 assists on the season.

Miami got on the scoreboard first with a three pointer from freshman guard Jalen Adaway. That sparked a three-point barrage as MU jumped out to an early 16-11 lead. Four of the RedHawks’ first six baskets were threes.

The shots stopped falling for Miami over the next five minutes, allowing Kent State to take a 18-16 edge as part of a 7-0 run.

The ‘Hawks recaptured the lead after an and-one layup by freshman forward Dalonte Brown put them up 19-18 with six and a half minutes remaining in the half.

With the score tied 25-25, Ringo assisted sophomore forward Bam Bowman on a layup, giving Miami the lead and giving Ringo his record-breaking 215th assist of the season.

The RedHawks maintained a slight 34-32 advantage at halftime.

A Kent State triple put the Golden Flashes back ahead on their first second-half possession.

Neither team could create any separation for the first 15 minutes of the half, during which the biggest lead for either club was three.

That changed with 4:59 remaining when freshman guard Isaiah Coleman-Lands knocked down a trey to put the RedHawks up 63-59.

With 1:39 left in regulation, Ringo converted on a free throw to push Miami’s lead to six — it’s largest advantage of the game — at 74-68.

But Kent State didn’t go away. After draining two free throws, but surrendering one to freshman guard Nike Sibande, the Golden Flashes hit a three to pull within two at the 41-second mark.

KSU forced a steal and made a layup in transition to tie the game at 75 with seven seconds left in regulation.

The clock stopped with two seconds remaining on Miami’s ensuing possession after the ball was knocked out of bounds.

Out of the break, Sibande appeared to make a game-winning three at the buzzer, but it was deemed too late upon official review, sending the contest to overtime.

KSU opened the extra period with a 4-0 run before Miami responded with three points of its own. The Golden Flashes then went on a crucial 5-0 stretch to push their advantage to 84-78 with under a 1:50 to go.

Miami was able to climb within one at the 1:14 mark after two Sibande free throws and an Adaway layup. That would be the last time the Red and White scored as KSU went on a 6-0 run to end the game and seal a 90-83 overtime win.

The RedHawks had five scorers in double-digits — Brown (19), Sibande (17), Coleman-Lands (15), Adaway (13) and Bowman (12) — but only had a total of six players score. Brown’s 19-point scoring output set a new career-high.

Kent State also had five players record double-digit point totals, including a game-high 21 from senior guard Kevin Zabo. Sophomore forward Danny Pippen posted a 17-point, 18-rebound double-double.

Miami will welcome the Ohio Bobcats to Millett Hall in the RedHawks’ last game of the regular season on Friday, March 2. The “Battle of the Bricks” is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will air live on ESPN3.

Comments