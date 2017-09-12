The upper level of Miami’s central bookstore was demolished on Monday, Sep. 11, in the second phase of Shriver Center’s overhaul.

“The bookstore is repurposing to be reflective of other campus bookstores across the country,” associate vice president Cody Powell said.

The original bookstore was “formed around the traditional model,” Powell said. Stacks of books sat on the shelves year-round, rotating for various courses and sections.

Many new campus bookstores, Powell says, aren’t keeping large quantities of books for students to peruse. Instead, they focus on e-books and online ordering.

Miami followed their lead, partnering with eCampus to restrict book sales to online. Students order all books on the website; the books ship from a remote warehouse and students can gather their order at Shriver several days after. Administrators believe that the new model will result in lower costs for textbooks — and more capacity for other commodities.

The remaining space is dedicated to retail: improved and more diverse offerings for technology, apparel and gaming. The expansion will include products “used throughout the course of the semester rather than a one-time shot,” Powell said.

The new bookstore will also include expanded services to improve customer experience, especially in the tech section.

Shriver’s expansion this year and Armstrong Student Center’s expansion over the summer represent a shift in the dynamic between the two buildings.

“Armstrong is intended to be the student center,” Powell said. “[Where] students really get together. Shriver is more for services,” like the Rinella Learning Center, Student Disability Services, the revamped package center and the admissions office.

Facilities hopes that the second phase of Shriver’s renovation will be completed in May 2018, and will cost $9.5 million, according to Board of Trustees documents.

