The 2017 season was supposed to be a breakout year for the Miami RedHawks football program. Following an unexpected six-game win streak in the 2016-17 season, the ‘Hawks returned starting quarterback Gus Ragland with experienced weapons on offense and an aggressive defense full of veteran playmakers. However, at the halfway point of the season the ‘Hawks sit at a disappointing 2-4. With the exception of Notre Dame, the RedHawks have had their chances to be 5-1, but improbable turnovers at crucial junctions has doomed Miami.

“We’ve left some wins on the table,” head coach Chuck Martin said Monday. “We could have five wins. Could have five wins and having five wins are two different things.”

With that said, all is not lost. Though the win total leaves much to be desired in the non-conference department, the goal of winning a Mid-American Conference Championship is still a realistic possibility for Martin’s squad. The RedHawks still have six MAC games to play, including a Tuesday night game at Ohio which figures to have major implications of the outcome of the MAC East.

The next step in the ‘Hawks quest for a title is this Saturday when the Red and White will travel to Kent State to take on the Golden Flashes. Though on paper the Flashes do not appear to be a major challenge, Miami’s loss to a winless Bowling Green team last week proves the equal level of play through the Mid-American Conference.

“Not a whole lot of things make sense unless you follow the MAC,” Martin said of conference play this season. “There’s a lot of Saturdays like that where you just don’t know what can happen.”

Defensively, the Golden Flashes are tough as usual. Statistically, Kent State is not overly impressive on this side of the ball, surrendering 443 yards per game. However, two of the Flashes’ early games were played against Clemson, defending National Champions and No. 2 team in the nation, and Louisville, a program featuring Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Relative to the rest of the MAC, Kent State stacks up quite well according to Martin.

“Plays that are 6-8 yard gains in the MAC, some of the Clemson guys turn them into 60-yard touchdowns,” Martin said. “You take away the Clemson and Louisville games, no one has moved the ball on them [Kent State].”

Going up against the tough Kent State defense is a RedHawk offense that consistently moved the ball on Bowling Green last week. Amassing 612 yards of offense, junior wide receiver James Gardner once again had a big game with 126 receiving yards and a score. However, the RedHawks will have to go without Redshirt junior Ragland for at least this week due to injury.

“He’s got a lower body injury,” Martin said. “It’s definitely not season-ending at this point — is it a week? Is it two weeks? Is it four weeks? We’re not sure yet.”

In a reversal of roles from a year ago, junior quarterback Billy Bahl will be stepping in for the injured Ragland. Despite coming off the bench last week, Bahl produced — completing eight of 17 passes for 119 yards. His experience and strong arm instill confidence that the offense can still be effective with Bahl under center.

“Billy really slings that ball,” RedHawk senior tight end Ryan Smith said. “He’s got dynamite in his elbow.”

No matter who takes the reigns of the offense, what the score is or who the ‘Hawks play, Coach Martin longs for his team to return to its attitude when winning games is all that’s important.

“Last year we weren’t worried about low-scoring, high-scoring, middle-scoring — pretty, or ugly. We were just trying to win a game,” Martin said. “We have to play and not worry about the scoreboard.”

The ‘Hawks will look to return to this state of mind Saturday at Kent State. The 2:30 p.m. MAC tilt can be viewed on ESPN3 or heard on the Miami Sports Network.

