The ‘Hawks handily defeated BGSU on Saturday 92-64, vaulting them into second place in the Mid-American Conference East Division. Miami has won eight of their last nine heading into its final two games of the season.

The Falcons (10-17, 2-14 MAC) entered the game with the worst conference record in the MAC, and left Oxford with their 10th straight loss. The RedHawks won their third in a row (18-9, 10-6 MAC) and improve their home record to 10-3.

Junior forward Kendall McCoy led the RedHawks with 25 points, 13 of which came in the first quarter. She showed off her range by knocking down three three-pointers within the first four minutes of the game. One gave the Red & White an 8-5 lead — establishing a lead that would remain intact for the entirety of the game.

As a team, Miami hit 13 threes, but perhaps even more respectable is they did so on only 21 attempts.

“To score 92 points was pretty impressive for our team,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “Thirty points in the first quarter, we were getting into ‘let’s just make this an offensive game’ which is not what we do sometimes.”

The Falcons would come within 12 points in the third quarter after knocking down four three-pointers of their own to start the half, however the ‘Hawks pushed their lead back to 16 before the end of the quarter.

The RedHawks continued to pour it on in the fourth, beginning the quarter with a 14-2 run, effectively burying the Falcons’ hopes of a comeback.

Throughout the game, one look at the home team’s bench would tell you all you need to know about how their feeling heading into the last week of the season. The energy and comradery between the ‘Hawks is the strongest it’s been all year.

The most telling stat of the game was the assist tallies — which MU won 22-7.

“It’s nice to see the chemistry has gotten better as we’ve gone on building their confidence,” Duffy said. “It’s going to be a fun week moving forward.”

The RedHawks will likely be entering the MAC Tournament full of momentum and potential. They take on rival Ohio on Wednesday in Athens, Ohio at 7 p.m. before coming home to end their season against Kent State at 3 p.m. at Millett Hall on Saturday.

