Miami men’s golf competed in the Wolf Run Intercollegiate tournament in Zionsville, IN Sept. 8-10 and placed second, finishing at +26 as a team. This topped last season’s performance when MU came in at +46 for 11th place.

MU played a practice round Sunday, Sept. 3 to determine the lineup. In a press conference on Friday, Coach Zac Zedrick announced the group competing would include Redshirt junior Brian Ohr, senior Patrick Flavin, sophomore Cam Solomon, freshman Charlie Nikitas and freshman Jack Mortell, with freshman Jack Herceg playing as an individual.

Day one came to a close with MU sitting in fourth place at +6. Kentucky held the lead at an even par.

Throughout the weekend MU climbed from fourth to second, pushing aside Arkansas State and University of Central Florida.

Flavin and Ohr maintained a consistent lead throughout the weekend, finishing at -2 and -1, respectively.

“We definitely carried ourselves like a team that belonged in that pairing today and competed really well,” Zedrick said.

“It’s one of the best golf courses in the Midwest. It’s one of those places that if you play well it rewards you […] but average shots can really get punished,” Zedrick said about the difficulty of Wolf Run Golf Club in Friday’s press conference.

Flavin placed first this weekend, just one month after becoming the second player in history to win the Illinois Amateur and the Illinois Open in the same year.

“You have to be very focused on yourself otherwise things can get out of whack,” Flavin said. “It’s very important to just focus on one shot at a time.”

The RedHawks will head back to the practice course over the next week to prepare for the Inverness Intercollegiate Sept. 18-19 at Toledo, Ohio.

