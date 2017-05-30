Following an open house last Thursday, Miami University unveiled Armstrong Student Center’s new East Wing. The addition includes a sports-themed restaurant called The Red Zone and The Joslin Student Senate Chamber, a sleek new forum for Miami’s Associated Student Government.

The lower levels of the East Wing will host new offices for Career Services and The Women’s Center, in addition to a bookstore titled Brick & Ivy and a cafe themed after Miami’s Luxembourg program. The addition’s doors are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but will eventually run 24 hours a day. There is a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for September 15.

Photos courtesy of Joseph Gurnig and Blake Burrell