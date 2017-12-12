Oxford Police arrested local taxi driver Sherman Jackson II last weekend on rape and kidnapping charges.

The arrest came after two 21-year-old female Miami University students filed separate sexual assault reports against the driver on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, according to a news release from the Oxford Police. Both students allege Sherman assaulted them in his vehicle.

“I’ve taken a ride with [Jackson] about two to three times before,” sophomore Spencer Ruebel said. “I was never alone, but the first time we didn’t pay for the ride. He was very affectionate with his words and very friendly.”

Ruebel said that Jackson had allegedly asked two female students via text on the same day this semester if they would like to go to a Cincinnati Bengals game with him.

The girls posted screenshots of the conversation to their Snapchat “My Story” a couple of weeks ago according to Ruebel.

“[Jackson] was really casual, he said ‘What are you doing, would you like to go to a Bengals with me?'” Ruebel said. “And the girls would say ‘no.’ But the captions would be like ‘aww this is so cute,’ or something like that.”

Miami alumna Becca Braun shared the Oxford Police’s Facebook post about Jackson’s arrest with a message about how he “came into [her] place of employment often, sexually harassed [her] while [she] was working, and made [her] feel extremely uncomfortable.”

Braun, who graduated from Miami last May, worked at Buffalo Wild Wings in Oxford from December 2016 through this past August.

“I felt harassed,” Braun said. “It scared me. He memorized my work schedule, sat in my section, would tap me on the shoulder. And he came in during my morning shift when not a lot of other people were there so I couldn’t avoid it.”

Braun never said anything nor reported Jackson’s behavior to anyone at Buffalo Wild Wings or anywhere else.

“The scariest thing about this is that a taxi driver is someone you’re supposed to be able to trust,” Braun said. “And that fact that this happen to not just one, but two girls in the span of one day is horrifying.”

The 38-year-old owner/operator of Sherman’s Safe Ride taxi service, established in September of this year, has also operated Sherman’s Lawn Care Service in Oxford since May 2013, according to business filings with the secretary of state’s office.

Jackson is currently being held at the Butler County Jail. Oxford Police say their investigation is ongoing.

