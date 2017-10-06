Oxford’s McDonald’s is one of around 1,000 locations in the country that will offer Szechuan Sauce tomorrow with its new chicken tenders — a long-awaited return for fans of the TV show, “Rick and Morty.”

The sauce first appeared in McDonald’s restaurants in 1998, in connection with the release of Disney’s “Mulan.” It disappeared after that year, but a joke in “Rick and Morty’s” season three premiere prompted a widespread social media campaign for its return.

According to a press release, McDonald’s now plans to deliver to their “most obsauced fans.” Customers who order the new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders will receive the sauce and will also potentially score a poster featuring the returning condiment.

McDonald’s will start serving Szechuan Sauce starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, while supplies last, according to the release. The chain has not officially acknowledged the cartoon connection, but show creator Dan Harmon thinks it’s hard to ignore.

“Look at that art, look at the font,” Harmon told Polygon. “Look I’m not being sarcastic when I talk about this. If anyone from McDonald’s is reading this, I don’t see anything wrong with what they’re doing and clearly neither does their legal department.”

Harmon said the situation is “hysterical,” as the reference in the show was simply to tease co-creator Justin Roiland’s affinity for Szechuan Sauce. Following the episode’s airing, McDonald’s gifted Roiland (and three other fans) a jug of the beloved 1990s condiment.

If your family is sick of Fiesta Charra and Kona Bistro, or if you’re not the only “Rick and Morty” fan among them, you can fuel up for the football or hockey games at McDonald’s tomorrow.

