The Miami Student hosted its first-ever Oxford City Council debate Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Wilks Theater. Eight of nine candidates vying for four open spots on the city’s council lined the stage to answer questions about Oxford’s most pressing issues. Attended by community members, faculty and Miami students, the forum brought together many of the community’s stakeholders to talk town-gown relations, local business, environmental concerns and more.

The debate was hosted and moderated by Miami Student staffers including Emily Williams, Editor-in-Chief, Jack Evans, Managing Editor and Jake Gold, Assistant News Editor.

