Want to do something over Fall Break, but not willing to travel far? Here are four recommendations for things to do and place to go, all an hour or less from campus:

BLINK Cincinnati

Oct. 12 – 15

7 p.m. – Midnight

This weekend, the Queen City will be lit up with one of the largest light, art and projection mapping events in the nation. The four-day event will feature large-scale projection mapping installations, murals, urban artscapes, media light and interactive art. BLINK will span 20 city blocks, from Cincinnati’s Banks to Findlay Market. Better yet, the event is free, and no ticket is required.

Dayton LGBT Film Festival

Oct. 13 – 15

Showtimes vary

During this three-day festival, attendees will screen seven feature-length films and 10 shorts, carefully selected from over 100 pieces of new work. Billed as “one of the Midwest’s premiere LGBT events,” moviegoers can buy individual tickets or full weekend passes, including admission to an opening night kickoff party. Tickets can be purchased online or at the NEON — the independent movie theater that has hosted the festival for the last 12 years.

Yellow Springs Street Fair

Oct. 14

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Make the drive to the Village of Yellow Springs for this funky, all-day festival. Advertised as a “day of hoopla,” this colorful town is interesting even on an off day, and with 200 arts, crafts and food vendors, a beer garden and two stages with full lineups of indie, funk and folk live music, it’s guaranteed to be a memorable day. For more ideas about what to do in Yellow Springs, go to miamistudent.net/yellow-springs/.

Valley Thrift Store

Open seven days a week

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

If you haven’t yet heard of this thrift mecca just outside Hamilton, you’ve been missing out. It’s massive, kitschy, and with Halloween around the corner, well worth the trip. Valley Thrift is the kind of hipster heaven where you can find both vintage treasures and $2 shoes. A new wardrobe without having to survive on ramen until your next paycheck.

