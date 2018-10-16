The Miami University Police Department (MUPD) overcharged Bird last week when the e-scooter company paid to get their impounded scooters out of storage.

A $35 charge was applied to the first 22 scooters, but university policy states that an initial storage fee of $25 should be applied.

MUPD will assign the cumulative overpayment from the previous fees to what is owed on currently impounded scooters, according to Claire Wagner, the director of university news and communications.

The policy was announced in a mymiami post on Monday, Oct. 15. In addition to the $25 initial charge, a $5 charge will now be applied for each day a scooter is in storage. This change goes into effect on Nov. 1.

According to MUPD, there are 87 scooters currently impounded. This number breaks down to 70 Bird scooters and 17 Lime scooters.

Students must park the scooters in the bike racks on campus, otherwise the scooters will continue to be impounded for improper parking violations.

finncm@miamioh.edu

Comments