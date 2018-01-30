Every year, a bus full of Miami students, faculty and staff make the over 600-mile trek from Miami University to Miami, Oklahoma. There, the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma welcomes the group to its annual Winter Gathering. Throughout the weekend, members of the tribe tell their aalhsoohkaana, or winter stories, and teach visitors about Myaamia traditions, culture, history and language. The gathering culminates in a stomp dance where Miami Tribe members and their visitors, as well as guests from neighboring and nearby tribes, participate in a traditional social dance.

At this year’s gathering, representatives from the tribe and from the university celebrated the launch of the Myaamia Heritage Logo. The logo is emblematic of the relationship between the two Miami’s and is jointly owned by the university and the Miami Tribe. Read more about the collaboration here.

Though this year’s Winter Gathering marked the 22nd time the Miami Tribe hosted a winter stomp dance, this year was the first time that Miami Tribe members led the stomp dance itself. Read more about the Miami Tribe’s efforts to take on that responsibility here.

At the gathering, Myaamia historians presented research from the Myaamionki project which sought to learn more about the Miami Tribe’s allotments in present-day Kansas. Read more about the project here.

