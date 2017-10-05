Miami University’s Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for the first concert of its 101st season. The concert, titled “The Symphony of the Dance,” will feature a diverse program of music, though all the pieces will fit the central theme of fighting for freedom. This year’s theme comes from the concert’s dedication to Daniel Pearl’s World Music Days.

Daniel​ ​Pearl​ ​was​ ​an​ ​American​ ​journalist​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Wall​ ​Street​ ​Journal​ ​who​ ​was murdered​ ​by​ ​terrorists​ ​while​ ​on​ ​assignment​ ​in​ ​Pakistan​ ​in​ ​2002.​ ​In response to the tragedy, his family and friends created World​ ​Music​ ​Days, an annual​ ​series​ ​of​ ​orchestral​ ​concerts​, as a way to spread cross-cultural understanding and peace. Held every year in October,, the event draws participation from over 140 countries. Miami’s​ ​Symphony​ ​Orchestra​ ​has​ ​been​ ​participating​ ​in​ ​World​ ​Music​ ​Days​ ​since​ ​2009.

The orchestra will be joined by an ensemble of high school musicians from the​ ​Peraza​ ​Music Workshop.​ ​Created​ ​in​ ​2005,​ ​the Workshop ​has​ ​become​ ​one of​ ​the​ ​most​ ​notable​ ​music​ ​studios​ ​in​ ​the​ ​tri-county​ ​area, with students going on to study music at prestigious institutions such as The Juilliard School.

The​ ​repertoire​ ​for​ ​this​ ​concert​ ​will​ ​include​​ “​​Fanfare​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Common​ ​Man​​” ​​by​ ​Aaron Copland,​​ “​​Luminosity”​​ ​​by​ ​Anthony​ ​DiLorenzo,​ “​Salut​ ​D’Amour​” ​by​ ​Edward​ ​Elgar,​ ​Joachim​ ​Raff’s “Concerto​ ​No.​ ​1​ ​for​ ​Cello​ ​and​ ​Orchestra​” ​performed​ ​by​ ​Miami’s​ ​cello​ ​professor​ ​Cole​ ​Tutino​ ​and the​ ​featured​ ​piece,​ ​Beethoven’s​ “Symphony​ ​No.​ ​7.”​

The​ selections for this concert​ were ​chosen​ ​to reflect​ ​a​ ​central theme​ ​of​ ​fighting​ ​for​ ​freedom,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​featuring​ ​a​ ​wide​ ​variety​ ​of​ ​musical​ ​styles.​

​ ​“I chose the pieces to demonstrate​ ​unity​ ​and​ ​coherence​ ​out​ ​of​ ​apparently​ ​contradictory elements,” said Ricardo Averbach, the symphony’s conductor. “These things make our concerts more meaningful than just one more concert of the university orchestra. We make connections of the repertoire with our own history and with what is happening in the world.”

​Beethoven’s symphony is considered one of the best and most important pieces of orchestral music, and is the first piece professor Averbach performed with the orchestra when he began in 2002. After performing Beethoven’s third symphony with the orchestra at its centennial concert last year, Averbach had conducted all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies, and will begin the cycle again with what he claims to be his personal favorite.

Professor Tutino will perform Joachim Raff’s “Concerto No. 1 for Cello and Orchestra” for the first time. This piece of music was virtually forgotten after the composer’s death in 1882, and was only recently re-discovered and recorded by musicians.

Professor Tutino came across the piece over the summer while researching possible concertos to perform with the orchestra. His performance will mark the first time the piece has been played in Ohio, and it will be among only a handful of performances of the piece in the United States.

“I​ ​thought​ ​it​ ​would​ ​be​ ​a​ ​good idea​ ​to​ ​take​ ​this​ ​forgotten​ ​piece​ ​and​ ​reintroduce​ ​it​ ​to​ ​audiences,” said Tutino.

Miami University’s Symphony Orchestra’s concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6, in Hall Auditorium.

