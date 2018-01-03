Accountancy professor Marc Rubin has been named dean of Miami University’s Farmer School of Business. Rubin has served as interim dean of the Farmer School since July of last year.

Rubin was appointed interim dean after former dean Matthew Myers left Miami to serve as dean of the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

If Miami’s Board of Trustees approves the appointment at their Feb. 16 meeting, Rubin will serve a two-year term in the position.

Rubin, a Miami graduate, has taught accountancy at Miami since 1990 and previously was chair of the department. He is president-elect of the American Accounting Association, a large community of accountants in academia.

