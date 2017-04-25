Miami University’s new head basketball coach Jack Owens announced the hiring of his staff on April 12 and the hiring of his assistant on April 18. This announcement comes after ex-head coach John Cooper’s contract wasn’t renewed after his five year tenure at Miami, after the coaching staff was fired and shortly after Miami’s basketball season ended in early March.

Damon Frierson — Assistant to the Head Coach

Miami Hall-of-Famer (‘99). Two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection and the fifth all-time leading scorer for Miami men’s basketball. Won MAC title with the RedHawks in 1997.

Kenneth Lowe — Assistant Coach

Purdue University ‘04 graduate. Previous assistant video coordinator at Purdue. Played professionally overseas for nine seasons in Turkey, Germany, Hungary, Venezuela and then in Finland.

Jeff Rutter — Assistant Coach

Winona State ‘88 graduate. Previous assistant and interim head coach and recruiting coordinator at Drake University. Before, spent seven seasons at Iowa State as assistant coach and director of operations. Has also been an assistant coach at North Dakota State; head coach at University of Wisconsin-Parkside; assistant coach at Northern Iowa.

J.R. Reynolds — Assistant Coach

Eastern Illinois ’04 graduate. Previous assistant coach for Eastern Illinois University. Former graduate assistant at Purdue.

Ryne Smith — Director of Basketball Operations

Purdue ‘13 graduate. Previous head coach at Anderson High School in Anderson, Indiana and at Clinton Prairie High School in Frankfort, Indiana.

Related

Comments