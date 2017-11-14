Tonight at 7 p.m. the RedHawks take on Wright State — the home opener for the program. The ’Hawks are coming off a last-second win over Fordham this past Friday and look to establish themselves as a contender within the Mid-American Conference.

A substantial freshmen presence on offense seems to be the theme for the ’Hawks as of late. Forward Dalonte Brown scored 23 points in the preseason exhibition against Maryville last weekend, along with guard Jalen Adaway making the game winning layup in the Bronx while tallying 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Wright State is returning to action after a loss to Loyola of Chicago last Friday by a score of 84-80. Senior guard Grant Benzinger led the Raiders’ offense on Friday with 16 points, including four three-pointers. In addition to this, the Raiders had four players who scored at least 13 points against Loyola. Containing this balanced scoring threat within State’s offense will surely be a factor that Coach Owens’ will have to prioritize within his defensive strategy.

The RedHawks have a program record of 14-9 against Wright State and will look to continue this success during Coach Owens’ first game in front of a home crowd. Players to watch are Adaway and senior forward Logan McLane, in addition to Wright State’s Benzinger.

