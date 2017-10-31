This Sunday November 5 at 2 p.m., the basketball RedHawks take on the Maryville Saints in an exhibition at Millett Hall. This matchup marks the first ever meeting between these two programs and will provide a preview for ‘Hawks fans of what can be expected from RedHawk basketball in the upcoming season.

Many may not be familiar with Maryville University, a small Division III school from St. Louis, MO. After a 9-21 season last year, the Saints hired Marc Stricker, a St. Louis native and formerly an assistant at Oral Roberts University. With this new hire, the Saints are in a similar spot with the ’Hawks — both teams will experience growing pains under new coaches but are undoubtedly excited for this pre-season test against one another.

This matchup will also provide an early test for new Miami head coach Jack Owens. Last season, Miami went a disappointing 11-21 but were 10-8 at home. Six freshmen and three transfers join the six returning ’Hawks in hopes to generate offensive chemistry. Keep an eye on senior forward Logan McLane, who averaged 11.8 points per game last season, and led the RedHawks with 6.5 rebounds per contest.

