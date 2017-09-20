It’s like a Hot Pocket, but infinitely better. Make multiple and share, or store them in your fridge or freezer and pop in the microwave to reheat.

Unroll one sheet of crescent roll dough. Separate the dough into four rectangles along the perforated lines. One tube will make two pizza pockets. One rectangle is the bottom crust, where you’ll layer your ingredients. The second rectangle will go on top.

Spread two generous spoonfuls of tomato sauce on one rectangle of dough.

Place about three or four thinly-sliced pieces on mozzarella on top of the sauce.

Tear 4 to 5 basil leaves into pieces and place on top of the cheese.

Put second rectangle of dough on top, and seal the pizza pocket by making indents in the dough with a fork along each side of the pocket.

Sprinkle the top with parmesan cheese.

Repeat for the second pizza pocket — or as many as you’d like to make!