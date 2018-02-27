Due to low enrollment, 34 of Miami University’s minors and 48 thematic sequences are in danger of elimination.

A policy in the Miami University Institutional Policies Handbook mandates that undergraduate thematic sequences and minors that graduate less than 12 students for four consecutive years will be sent a notice of termination in their fifth year.

The program can then petition to be granted a sixth year. If it fails to increase its enrollment after that, it will be cut as a program from the General Bulletin — the document that lists all majors, minors and thematic sequences.

Dean of the College of Arts and Science Christopher Makaroff said the decision came as a way to streamline the educational process.

“It happened in part because of things that have been coming down,” Makaroff said. “The state thinks that higher education costs too much and that we waste money, so they want us to streamline things and make education more efficient and affordable.”

Students also complain that the curriculum is too confusing to navigate, Makaroff said.

He added that all classes in those programs will still be offered, and students who are currently enrolled in one of the programs will still be able to keep their minor or thematic sequence.

The College of Arts and Science recognizes the vital role those classes play in offering a diverse liberal arts education, even if few students enroll in the minor, Makaroff said. In the last five years, 172 students graduated in the minors facing cuts.

The Asian/Asian American Studies (AAAS) is one minor in danger of being cut. Professors at the AAAS department released a petition and statement this week calling for the minor to stay. The statement said cutting cultural programs erodes the liberal arts mission of Miami, devaluing diverse perspectives and cultures.

“Cutting programs like Asian/Asian American Studies, Black World Studies and Jewish studies sends the message that international and minority students are not welcome at Miami and intellectual and pedagogical labor that enhance students’ critical awareness of cultural differences and racism have no value at Miami,” reads the statement.

The statement also stated that the cuts are coming as Asian international enrollments reach all-time highs and racism and threats to minority cultures come into mainstream American culture.

Global and Intercultural Studies assistant professor Tani Sebro said classes are full, but students are reluctant to minor in identity-based studies because they are more focused on programs that they think will lead to a job.

With 141 students enrolled this fall, the Introduction to AAAS class saw the highest enrollment in five years this fall, and 80 students enrolled in the class this semester, according to the Office of Institutional Research. But, only 14 students were AAAS minors this year, up from 7 last year.

“We’ve become sort of a service department where we provide the service of offering these classes but people are aren’t ready to commit to actually majoring or minoring in them,” Sebro said.

With only one minor enrolled, Jewish Studies is also in danger of being cut. Comparative Religion lecturer Hillel Gray said the Jewish Studies committee is unsure whether they will petition to stay, but no classes will be cut.

History professor Charlotte Goldy said while few students minor in the program, deleting the minor from the bulletin decreases the visibility of a minority perspective.

“We might still have almost as many classes but you might not notice them,” Goldy said. “If you’re looking to fill a thematic sequence for example, or with another major or a minor, there isn’t any presence. You don’t see it in the catalogue.”

Senior Angela Day minored in AAAS because she wanted to learn about her identity as an Asian American. Even if the classes were still there, Day said she might not have taken more AAAS classes without a minor present.

“If I didn’t know there was a minor I don’t think I would have taken other classes for it because being able to say I have a minor in something that relates to me kind of shows that you are valued,” Day said.

At the same time, Goldy said decisions have to be made with the resources at hand.

“I’ve spent over a decade chairing a department, as well as directing Jewish studies,” Goldy said. “I am very aware of the choices that we have to make. I don’t see this as being out to get anybody or any other motive other than responding to the shrinking budget and the shrinking faculty.”

