Lime e-scooters disappeared from the Oxford community during the week of Nov. 4 after the company announced a worldwide recall of one of its e-scooter models. The recall was spurred by reports that the scooters could fall apart after repeated use.

According to The Washington Post, Lime began pulling all e-scooters made by Chinese manufacturer Okai from all markets across the globe by Nov. 10.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, no Lime scooters are available in Oxford, according to the mobile app.

In a statement, Alex Youn, a Lime representative, said, “Safety is Lime’s highest priority and, as a precaution, we are immediately decommissioning all Okai scooters in the global fleet.”

The statement said that Lime does not expect there to be any “real service disruptions.” However, what that means for when Lime scooters will be back on Oxford’s streets is unclear.

Oxford’s economic development director Alan Kyger does not expect Lime to pull out of the market permanently.

“During a meeting in October, Lime representatives indicated they were very pleased with the ridership levels in Oxford,” Kyger said.

