We are writing today to sustain the legacy, intellectual contribution and community impact of the work of professor Thomas A. Dutton. We understand that you have already pledged to “carry the work forward” that Tom has developed over the past decades. Now we ask that you specifically commit to establishing institutional structural support to continue the spirit of his contribution to the university and beyond. This letter is written and signed to encourage Miami University to explicitly search for an architecture faculty member with the academic background, expertise, and experience to fulfill the role of Director of the Center for Community Engagement in Over-the Rhine (CCE) and honor the endowment the family is establishing to sustain his legacy.

As you likely know, Tom worked in Over-the-Rhine for 30 years, cultivating an inclusive pedagogy rooted in engagement with community and built upon the foundation of fostering critical capacities within students to enable them to be agents of change for a more equitable society. This pedagogy is embodied in Miami University’s Mission Statement, which “empowers students, faculty and staff to become engaged citizens who use their knowledge and skills with integrity and compassion to improve the future of our global society.” By rooting his teaching and praxis within a local community using place-based practices, students and community members came to see their shared humanity, and the global forces that shape their identities. Through nationally and internationally recognized programs such as the Over-the-Rhine residency program, and the Urban Teaching Cohort Tom’s commitment to the education of a diverse body of students created an inclusive community for engaged scholarship and practice.

Tom possessed a unique ability to fuse teaching, scholarship, architecture and organizing against the tide of racism, gentrification and displacement, with a passionate drive that few can sustain with kindness and humility. Beyond community engagement, Tom was also a leading international scholar, publishing in books, academic journals and popular articles.

Tom’s contributions were recognized internationally, nationally and locally:

Keynote lecture, Inaugural International Conference of the Association of Architectural Educators (UK and Ireland), Nottingham Trent University, 2013

The Creative Achievement Award, Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture, 1990

Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award, Campus Compact, for “outstanding contributions to service-learning, engaged scholarship, and institutional and community change through collaborative engagement,” 2009

Crossan Hays Curry Distinguished Educator Award, College of Creative Arts, Miami University, 1996

And perhaps his favorites:

The Peaslee Neighborhood Center Partnership Award (granted to CCE)

Golden Hammer Award (granted to CCE), best volunteer service to Over-the-Rhine Community Housing, 2011

Partner in Building Beloved Community Award (granted to CCE), Over-the-Rhine Community Housing, 2009

As scholars, architects, planners, and activists from around the world, we have learned from Tom’s writings, teaching, and community engagement. It is the unique combination of scholarship-pedagogy-organizing that we hope you recognize as the university seeks to fill his position in the department. It is important to recognize that Tom’s absence creates a great hole in the profession of architecture, the communities he served, and the countless students across many academic disciplines who benefited from his passionate commitment and kindness. Tom’s work modeled university-community relations, and the momentum gained by Miami University in Over-the-Rhine is too important to be disrupted or diminished. We hope you will ensure the continuity of Tom’s legacy by rehiring someone that can fill this ambitious role and maintain Miami University’s role as a leader in university community-based practice and pedagogy.

