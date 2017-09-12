Miami students worry for family members, take friends in

Hurricane Irma has been devastating the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands for the past week and is headed toward further destruction on the U.S. mainland in the coming days.

While the storm itself has been downgraded from a Category 5 to a Category 3 hurricane, the southwestern coast of Florida was hit hard. The storm was eventually downgraded to a tropical storm in Tallahassee, but is expected to make landfall throughout the rest of the state as well as Georgia and potentially Alabama.

For the majority of Miami students, this storm, while a tragedy, remains a distant one at that–neither personally affecting them or their families.

For senior Ali Martin, alumna MarLyka Williams and junior Ryan MacAvoy, Irma is anything but a far flung disaster.

“The worst part for my family is that my grandpa has Alzheimer’s,” Martin said. “He’s not stable enough to travel and my grandma refused to leave him, so now they are both stuck in a hurricane shelter in Fort Meyers.”

Martin’s family, who live in Chicago, reached out to the police and fire departments in Fort Meyers, as well as the retirement community Martin’s grandfather lives, Shell Point, to see if there would be anyone still on call in the path of the storm to help those who had not evacuated the area.

“My parents called the police and they basically told them ‘we can’t do anything, we have to stay out of that zone,’” Martin said. “And that’s really hard because they might be fine, but also if anything were to happen the police, the firefighters can’t get there.”

Williams, who is originally from Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, graduated from Miami last May and moved to New York to start her career the same week the hurricane devastated her hometown.

“On St. Thomas, our only hospital has been destroyed, our only two main post offices have been severely damaged, our two high schools were severely flooded and partially destroyed,” Williams said.

Williams family and friends remained relatively unscathed from the storm’s destruction, her family’s home is mostly intact, however there is limited cellular reception on the island and the power is out for the foreseeable future.

One of MacAvoy’s friends from home (he is originally from outside New York), Anthony Abbondanza, a junior at Florida State University (FSU), called MacAvoy to ask his friend if he’d consider letting Abbondanza and four of his fraternity brothers stay with MacAvoy in Oxford.

“Anthony is one of my best friends from home and it was a chance for them to come out here and to give them shelter here at Stonehouse (the Sigma Phi Epsilon house at Miami) and show the good side of Greek life, because their frat house was evacuated,” MacAvoy said.