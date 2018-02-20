Fraternities must initiate new members by Friday

Miami University’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) is suspending all fraternity activities and ending its new member period early.

The announcement came Tuesday after IFC received reports of hazing. In a release, IFC called the alleged actions “antithetical to the pillars of Greek life” and noted that university investigations would begin “immediately.”

All fraternities must have their new members formally initiated by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

Previously approved parent and family weekends, philanthropic and service activities may continue, though fraternities will not be allowed to host any other social events.

All new IFC initiates will be required to attend new member convocation and Greeks Step Up programming as usual.

Chapters who are on a cease-and-desist order from the university or from their national organization may not initiate new members or have any activities, the notice said, but exactly which fraternities are under this order was not specified.

STAFF REPORT

