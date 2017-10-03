The RedHawks had a promising run at the Louisville Cardinal Challenge Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Louisville.

The team made a statement about its ability to compete under pressure by finishing second at +2. It battled Louisville in the team and individual standings in all three rounds.

Showing their strength on every hole, the RedHawks produced 154 pars, 51 birdies, and two eagles, putting them near the top of several stats leaderboards.

Senior Pat Flavin was a key player, tying for first after round one at -4, holding the lead through round two at -7 and finishing in first, nine strokes under par. Following Flavin was sophomore Cam Solomon, tying for sixth with an even par.

Flavin’s first place finish at Louisville was his second individual win of the season.

“I felt like I did a good job just staying in the moment and focusing on one shot at a time,” Flavin said. “I made a lot of putts today, so that was key.”

The RedHawks overcame difficult conditions and the challenge of an unfamiliar course this weekend, and head coach Zac Zedrick had positive things to say.

“I feel great about our team,” Zedrick said. “We’ve played three events and this is the second time we’ve had a great chance to win a tournament.”

The wind conditions at the University of Louisville Golf Club changed drastically from round one to round two, forcing the RedHawks to stay focused.

“We knew the wind was going to be coming out of a different direction […] upwards of 15 MPH,” Zedrick said. “That golf course just needs a little bit of wind for it to play a lot tougher.”

Flavin’s win led him to touch on what it’s like to compete as a team in a sport that is more individually focused.

“I’d say trying to win as a team is more pressure. I think you want to play your best for the rest of the guys and […] they are going to be reliant on you,” Flavin said. “You have a lot of trust in each other and your preparation. You have to focus on yourself but I think there’s definitely more pressure when you’re playing for your team.”

The RedHawks have until Sunday to prepare for the Windon Memorial Classic in Skokie, Ill.

Comments