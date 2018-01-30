If you need something to watch in between cheering on Team USA at the Winter Olympics next month, look no further than these five TV shows and movies.

1. The “Ocean’s” films (Netflix, Feb. 2)

Get ready for this summer’s release of “Ocean’s 8” with “Ocean’s 11,” “Ocean’s 12” and “Ocean’s 13,” which arrive on Netflix Feb. 2. Before Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna attempt to rob the Met Gala, relive George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon’s 2001 Las Vegas casino heist. Viewers interested in seeing “Ocean’s 8” this summer might want to binge the first three movies beforehand, since it’s been reported that several members of the original cast, including Damon, will reprise their roles in the spinoff.

2. “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX, Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m.)

After its groundbreaking first season depicting the O.J. Simpson trial, “American Crime Story” has returned to follow the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. Set in 1997 in Miami, FL, the latest season details the death of Versace and the events leading up to it. Similar to how “The People v. O.J. Simpson explored the issues of race relations surrounding the trial, “Assassination of Gianni Versace” explores issues of homophobia in America in the late 1990s.

3. “Mudbound” (Available now on Netflix)

The critically acclaimed drama, which received four Academy Award nominations, is a must-watch this February for movie lovers looking to check all the Oscar-nominated films off their watch lists. Set in the post-World War II South, “Mudbound” tells the story of two families working on the same patch of land in the Mississippi Delta. The film offers a powerful portrayal of racism and the treatment of black soldiers after the end of the war.

4. “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” with George Clooney (Netflix, Feb. 9)

If you, like me, have missed David Letterman’s witty and thought-provoking interviews on “The Late Show,” then you need to watch his new Netflix series. The show is six episodes, and each contains an interview with a different guest who discusses topics with Letterman such as their career, personal life and different social and humanitarian issues. His interview with George Clooney will drop Feb. 9, and if it’s anything like his first interview with Barack Obama, you’ll probably be left amused and refreshed from their discussion.

5. “Altered Carbon” (Netflix, Feb. 2)

The futuristic detective thriller “Altered Carbon” tells the story of a soldier who is resurrected to solve a murder. The show, which appears to have been designed to compete with HBO’s “Westworld,” stars Joel Kinnaman and Martha Higareda. The show is perfect for lovers of mysteries and sci-fi dramas.

