Here are five new songs released in the last week that every music fan should listen to.

1. “Moon River,” Frank Ocean

Released on Valentine’s Day, Frank Ocean’s new track recreates the song made famous by “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Unlike in Audrey Hepburn’s classic version from the film, Ocean combines soft electrophone sounds with a simple guitar beat to put emphasis on the song’s dreamy lyrics and his strong vocals. “Moon River” is so true to Ocean that its sounds and backup vocals could be ripped straight from his album “Blonde.”

4.5/5 stars

2. “Love Lies,” Khalid and Normani

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film “Love Simon,” Best New Artist nominee Khalid and Fifth Harmony star Normani have paired together to craft “Love Lies.” The song documents a complicated romance in which both people are unsure of how they feel about the other. While the song beautifully captures Khalid and Normani’s vocals, it seems odd to have this song on the “Love Simon” soundtrack, since the film tells the story of a young man’s struggles to come out as gay. When I watched the trailer for the film, I expected the soundtrack to be full of songs similar to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ hit “Same Love.” Regardless, the song is a wonderfully crafted R&B hit that the pair should be proud to have produced.

3.5/5 stars

3. “Cocky (feat. London on Da Track),” A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and 21 Savage

In what is hopefully a single from an upcoming album, A$AP Rocky collaborated with Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and London on Da Track to craft “Cocky.” The song is a catchy rap hit with a killer beat. I loved A$AP and Gucci Mane’s verse, but 21 Savage’s was annoying and distracted from the flow of the song. It would have been better to start with Gucci Mane’s verse and exclude 21 Savage from the song. Nevertheless, A$AP has managed to create a very catchy hit that I am sure will dominate hip-hop radio.

3.5/5 stars

4. “You Owe Me,” The Chainsmokers

Aside from Andrew Taggart’s cringeworthy vocals and the song’s meaningless lyrics, “You Owe Me” actually has a decent sound. I know this because it’s the same sound as every other hit from The Chainsmokers. There is really nothing special about “You Owe Me,” but I’m sure kids will love it at their next middle school dance.

1.5/5 stars

5. “10,000 Hours,” PRETTYMUCH

I’m normally not a fan of pop groups with such a mainstream sound, but PRETTYMUCH had me hooked at the beat drop and the smooth “ooh da da do” at the start of the song. “10,000 hours” has managed to combine a smooth, serenading sound with an EDM club hit. I recommend looking up this group because I’m positive listeners will fall in love with them, even if it takes 10,000 hours to do so.

4/5 stars

finfrobd@miamioh.edu

Comments