The search for a new dean of the Farmer School of Business is underway after the former dean, Matthew Myers, left Miami University in July.

President Greg Crawford and Provost Phyllis Callahan appointed professor Marc Rubin to be interim dean.

Rubin said he won’t be taking the full-time position.

“I have not put my name in for the position [of dean], they asked me to and I said I wouldn’t,” Rubin said. “Whoever wants to do this job should look at a longer time horizon than I am willing to commit.”

Rubin is an alumnus of the university and joined the faculty in 1990 as an assistant professor in accounting. He was promoted to associate professor in 1993 and full professor in 1997. Before assuming the dean position, he was the chair of the accounting department. As interim dean, Rubin’s annual salary is $305,987, said university lawyer Robin Parker.

The search committee for the new dean has met with early preliminary candidates, but the search is still in a premature stage, Rubin said.

Their goal is to have on-campus interviews with finalists later this semester and an appointment by January said Kirk Bogard, assistant dean for external relations of the Farmer School. The appointment date is subject to change depending on how the search goes and if the candidate is under contract until a later date.

The committee is chaired by Chris Makaroff, dean of the College of Arts and Science. The committee is made up of 10 voting members. Rubin is not involved in the search.

Faculty representatives on the committee are: Anne Farrell, from the Accounting department; Melissa Thomasson, from the Economics department; Rebecca Luzadis, of the Finance department; T.M. Rajkumar, from the department of Information Systems and Analytics; Tim Krehbiel, from the department of management; and Brett Smith, of the Marketing department.

David Meyer serves on the committee as the Business Advisory Council representative. Marti Kyger is representing staff on the committee, senior Marilyn Zubak is representing undergraduate students and graduate student Michael Savnik is also serving on the committee. Non-voting members are Stacy Kawamura and Ruth Groom.

Korn Ferry, an executive search and recruiting firm, will help the committee with the process of picking candidates for the position. Ken Kring and Vickie Antolini from Korn Ferry have met with key individuals to develop the position description and ad that is being used to recruit candidates.

Miami has not yet determined the new dean’s salary. That is dependent on the candidate’s qualifications and experience, Parker said.

