Fake news. Over the past several months, the buzzword phrase has been scrutinized by politicians, scholars, journalists, television commentators and media consumers alike.

Today, from 5 to 6 p.m., King Library and the Rinella Learning Center will be hosting a “Know Your News” workshop designed to provide students with resources and strategies for evaluating news sources in order to distinguish “fake news” from reliable reporting.

The session will be held in King Library room 134 (the Advanced Inquiry Space). Participants will discuss journalism, learn how to recognize authentic journalism and practice identifying fake news articles with provided examples.

Facilitating the workshop is Nate Floyd, a librarian for Miami’s Media, Journalism and Film department.

“Fake news is certainly a problem, but I think what’s even more alarming is the way fake news has been mobilized as this political weapon,” said Floyd. “It seems to me the problem isn’t really fake news. The problem is people just calling any news they disagree with ‘fake.’”

Floyd also wants students to recognize the difference between fake news and biased news.

“Breitbart is biased, but it’s not fake,” Floyd said.

Fake news articles are often posted just for clicks, Floyd explained, which can bring in revenue for the people posting them.

“The story doesn’t matter. You click on it, the ads load and that’s the magic moment,” Floyd said. “The ads load, money changes hands.”

Floyd hopes to help students navigate this messy problem with an introduction to journalism studies. Discussing what media scholars are saying about the issue and connecting students with those conversations will hopefully help participants conceptualize how to think about and talk about what’s happening in the world of journalism today.

The workshop is open to anyone, and Floyd is looking forward to hearing participants’ views on the problem. Understanding what and how other generations think can influence the fake news discussion not only at a workshop level, but a national level as well.

Students can register for the “Know Your News” workshop through the Rinella Learning Center or University Library websites, but registrations are not required to attend.

