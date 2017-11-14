Though the reintroduced campus climate survey failed to garner the student response rate required for in-depth analysis, the employee response rate — 58 percent of staff and 60 percent of faculty — is high enough to permit the surveying agency, Rankin & Associates, to do cross-cutting demographic analyses of paid employees.

Students responded at significantly lower rates — 17.7 percent for undergraduates and 26.9 percent for graduate students — that will not allow the same demographic breakdowns. The agency will still be able to conduct a professional analysis for next semester, said director of University News and Communications Claire Wagner.

goldjb@miamioh.edu

Comments