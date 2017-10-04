“Drifting”

Studio 88 Theatre

Thursday, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

In this solo performance from William J. Doan, former chair of Miami’s Theatre Department, the audience is taken on a journey into traumatic brain injury, sibling loss and the need to make art. Doan will explore how sounds, smells, images and memories pull us through life. Admission to the performance is free, but seating is limited.

Community Square Dance

Oxford Community Arts Center

Friday, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Sure, you’re probably used to hitting the Brick dance floor on a Friday night to the tune of Top 40 hits, but why not mix it up this weekend? Round up your friends and get into some old-fashioned foot stomping with the Jericho Old Time Band and Judy Waldron, Oxford’s own square dancing aficionado.

Trevor Noah, Live!

Millett Hall

Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

The Daily Show host and author of “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” will bring his stand-up talents to Millett for this year’s Family Weekend comedy performance. Stream Noah’s Netflix special, “Afraid of the Dark,” to familiarize yourself with this South African native’s sharp, politically-driven comedic commentary. Tickets can still be purchased online.

Apple Butter Festival

Hueston Woods

Sat. – Sun., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Follow the scent of apples and cinnamon to the Pioneer Farm at Hueston Woods State Park. Tour the vintage homestead and barn on the property, shop for homemade goods, much on freshly popped kettle corn and, of course, don’t leave without buying a jar of warm apple butter and a gallon of cider. Admission is $4.

