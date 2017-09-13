Mindfulness Week

Throughout the week of Sept. 11

Various times in McGuffey 128

Already feeling the stress of the semester? Head to McGuffey’s Mindfulness Center for daily events this week to help put your mind at ease. Learn how to eat mindfully, communicate mindfully, meditate and more.

Free Uptown Concert

Thursday, Sept. 14

7:30 p.m. in Uptown Park

Kick off Homecoming weekend with a free concert in Uptown Park. Though you may not know the acts by name, it’s worth checking out these Cincinnati-based indie-pop acts, especially if you’re a fan of bands like COIN, Real Estate and Lord Huron.

Homecoming Huddle

Friday, Sept. 15

7 p.m. in Uptown Park

Friday evening, students and alumni will flock to Uptown Park for free food, giveaways and live music from Americana trio, The Bundys. Help out Irma victims by donating a t-shirt from another school. In exchange, you’ll receive a 2017 Homecoming shirt.

“Bring Home the Bell”

Saturday, Sept. 16

8 p.m. in Yager Stadium

Start the gameday festivities early with a student tailgate at 3 p.m. and a “Hawk Walk” to wish the team luck at 5:30 p.m. After last week’s victory against the Governors, let’s hope the ‘Hawks can secure a win against the UC Bearcats and bring home the Victory Bell.

Have an event you would like us to feature? On or off campus, email news@miamistudent.net with a short description of your upcoming occasion.

Comments