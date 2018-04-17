Events to catch this week at Miami and around Oxford…

Women’s Empowerment Night

Wilks Theater in Armstrong

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Tami Holzman, advisor and best-selling author of “From C-Student to the C-Suite” and Toumai Kafri, representative for Israaid are the featured panelists for “Boots on the Ground & Words That Inspire,” kicking off a night of empowering women. A meet and greet with the two panelists begins at 7 p.m., followed by a panel discussion and a showing of “Wonder Woman” at 8:30 p.m.

Taylor Tomlinson

Wilks Theater

Thursday, 9 p.m.

Need a night of laughs as we head into the final weeks of the semester? Come to the free comedy show as part of the Map Comedy Series, featuring Taylor Tomlinson. Her self-deprecating charm and conversational wit might just be enough to make you forget about final exams looming in the distance, at least for a few hours.

Rockin’ Road to Dublin

Hall Auditorium

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rockin’ Road brings together the two seemingly different worlds to create a “rocked-out Riverdance.” You won’t want to miss this spectacle that combines the art of a traditional Irish dance, a hardcore rock concert, and the makings of a dramatic Broadway show. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults, $23 for seniors and $12 for students and children. They can be purchased at the Box Office at 34 Campus Avenue Building, or online through the Performing Arts Series website.

Spring Fest

Academic Quad

Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

Spring into the end of the semester with a warm-weather extravaganza thrown by Miami Activities Programming. The day will be packed with free food, games, rides, prizes and more. As of Monday night, the forecast for Saturday looks okay: partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees.

