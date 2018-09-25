Dave Coulier is a professional at making himself laugh, a connoisseur of cartoon impressions, a humble harmonicist and an all-around relatable, funny guy.

Most know him as Joey Gladstone, or Uncle Joey, from “Full House” and “Fuller House.” On Tuesday night, he was good ole Dave, an interesting character all his own.

As part of Miami Activities and Programming’s Comedy Series, Coulier brought a literal full house to Wilks Theater.

Fans of “Full House” began lining up for the 8 p.m. event at 6:45 to ensure a seat. Some wore 90s-era clothing: electric shirts, high-waisted Levi’s and side ponytails held up with scrunchies. The theater filled in only 20 minutes.

When Coulier emerged from behind the black curtain wearing a Miami hockey jersey, his fans erupted in applause.

His first joke: “Alright, calm down. I’m not John Stamos.”

Coulier writes his own stand-up comedy but specializes in impressions. His Spongebob and Patrick bit was incredible, and his Scooby and Shaggy impressions were impeccable.

Amid jokes about the Transportation Security Administration employees having low SAT scores and the wimpy, not-so-scary names of hurricanes, Coulier was simply relatable. He sometimes made himself laugh so hard he had to stop talking for a minute to control himself.

Crowd participation was a big aspect of the show. At one point, Coulier pretended to hit a golf ball and someone in the audience echoed a perfect falling sound effect. When he was ending his set with a long harmonica solo, someone’s ringtone played perfectly along. Coulier paused to thank the audience member for their contribution.

At the end of his set, Coulier decided to end on a more serious note. He began with how he loves interacting with college-age students, and how impressed he is with this generation. Coulier strongly believes that Generation Z will be the generation that changes the world.

“I think your generation has hope,” he said. “I think you’re going to do it.”

Alex Vancura, director of arts and entertainment for MAP, is in charge of choosing and welcoming the comedians for the Comedy Series. She was able to reach out to Coulier’s agent to bring him to campus.

Before and after the show, Vancura was in charge of escorting Coulier to and from his dressing room.

“He’s very down to earth. He’s nice, personable and completely unaffected by his fame.”

Coulier is currently touring and doing comedy shows, mostly at universities.

