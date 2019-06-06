Miami University senior and RedHawks basketball player Darrian Ringo’s preliminary hearing was pushed back to 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Oxford Courthouse.

Neal Schuett, Ringo’s attorney and Miami’s mock trial adviser, confirmed the hearing was rescheduled for August but declined to comment further because the case is still ongoing.

The decision to move the hearing was made out of court, so Ringo did not make an appearance at the Oxford Courthouse on Thursday morning.

In March, Ringo spent three days in the Butler County jail after being arrested for a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence on March 15.

On April 11, at his first hearing, Ringo was granted a continuance to today.

Ringo did not graduate from Miami and is still listed as a senior, per Claire Wagner, Miami’s director of university news and communications.

Miami Athletic Director David Sayler declined to comment until the criminal proceedings have finished.

vinelca@miamioh.edu

@ChrisAVinel

Comments