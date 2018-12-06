I.C.L? More like I.C.E.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands might as well change his initials to represent the ice running through his veins after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Miami a 65-62 win at Wright State on Wednesday.

With two seconds remaining in the contest, the cold-blooded sophomore guard caught a pass from senior guard Darrian Ringo on the right wing and immediately fired a shot over two Raider defenders.

The basketball splashed through the net, touching nothing but nylon and forcing Coleman-Lands to endure a celebratory mobbing by his teammates.

He certainly didn’t mind. He pounded his chest while Ringo hoisted him into the air.

Wednesday was only Coleman-Lands’ second game back from a right leg injury that held him out of his team’s first seven matchups. He finished with six points, hitting one three in the first half to accompany his game-winner.

After an overtime thriller in Nov. 2017, when the RedHawks won 73-67, Miami (5-4) and Wright State (4-5) once again battled each other more than a year later. Junior guard Cole Gentry hit a three to kick off the first-half scoring and put the Raiders up 3-0 two minutes into the game. Wright State moved the score to 7-2 before the RedHawks regrouped and went on a run.

Miami held the Raiders scoreless for the next five minutes and took a 13-7 lead with an 11-0 stretch.

Much like last season’s matchup, the RedHawks remained in control for the rest of the first, taking a 30-21 advantage into intermission. Neither team scored during the period’s final three minutes.

Five minutes into the second, Miami pushed its lead to double-digits (38-27) on a three by junior forward Bam Bowman. That’s when the Raiders decided to make it a game.

They embarked on a 17-5 run to take a 44-43 lead with eight minutes to go. Neither squad led by more than four points after the Raider run.

Miami thought it had secured a win when Ringo corralled his own missed layup and converted on a second-chance bucket with 19 seconds left in the game. The RedHawks had been playing good defense and led 62-59.

But, the game wasn’t over yet.

WSU junior forward Bill Wampler made a three with six seconds left to tie the game at 62. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they left too much time on the clock.

Ringo dribbled down the court and found I.C.E. (Coleman-Lands) for the game-winning 3-pointer, allowing Miami to steal a 65-62 victory at the Nutter Center.

The RedHawks won the rebounding battle 38-28 and grabbed 16 offensive boards to best Wright State 19-4 in second-chance points.

Bowman led Miami with 18 points and tied sophomore guard Nike Sibande with a team-high seven rebounds. Sibande dished out a game-high five assists.

Wampler and freshman guard Skyelar Potter both had 17 points to pace the Raiders in scoring. None of their teammates tallied more seven points.

The RedHawks will look to extend their win streak to a season-high three games when they host Purdue Fort Wayne at Millett Hall on Saturday. The game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN+, will be their last game before an eight-day basketball break for final exams.

