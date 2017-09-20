Got leftover dough?

Sometimes when you’re baking with crescent roll dough, you may have some left over and, even worse, some leftovers that are no longer dividing well into their intended triangles. Don’t worry about trying to salvage perfect crescent shapes from the scraps.

Form leftover dough into small balls and roll in cinnamon and sugar. Place on a baking sheet and drizzle with melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes.

Eat hot from the oven or, even better, dip in icing.