Ingredients
2 tubes crescent rolls
16 oz cream cheese
1 ½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ melted butter
2 tablespoons cinnamon
You can eat these cheesecake bars when they’re warm and still gooey from the oven or enjoy them chilled.
- In the bottom of a non-stick cake pan, roll out the first tube of crescent rolls. Fill the bottom of the pan, and smooth out the perforations in the dough.
- With an electric mixer, mix cream cheese and one cup of the sugar.
- Spread the cream cheese mix evenly over the dough.
- Place the second roll of crescent dough over the cream cheese mix.
- Mix the remaining ½ cup of sugar and at least 2 tablespoons of cinnamon together. I’m usually extra generous on the cinnamon.
- Pour the melted butter evenly over the top, then sprinkle the cinnamon and sugar mixture evenly over the top.
- Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Let it cool for about 20 minutes before serving.
Got leftover dough?
Sometimes when you’re baking with crescent roll dough, you may have some left over and, even worse, some leftovers that are no longer dividing well into their intended triangles. Don’t worry about trying to salvage perfect crescent shapes from the scraps.
Form leftover dough into small balls and roll in cinnamon and sugar. Place on a baking sheet and drizzle with melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes.
Eat hot from the oven or, even better, dip in icing.