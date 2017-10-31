The Miami University climate survey work group has extended the deadline to complete the One Miami Campus Climate survey from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, according to the university website.

Department heads and administrators — including President Crawford — sent out emails over the past two weeks imploring students to complete the survey after response rates failed to approach the work group’s stated goal of “all students, faculty, and staff at Miami University.”

“This survey is critically important to advancing our common mission by creating and maintaining a community culture that grounded in mutual respect, and reflects the Code of Love and Honor across all of our campuses,” reads Crawford’s email.

The published overall response response rate, as of Oct. 24, was 15.9 percent, according to the University website.

Miamians can fill out the survey online at http://rankinsurveys2.com/miamioh/.

Comments