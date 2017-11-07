Torrential downpours in Oxford on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 5 resulted in a broken window, several dozen damaged books and other damages to two Miami libraries.

The storm’s effect on B.E.S.T Library was minimal: only one basement window and “a very small number of books” were irreparably damaged and must be replaced, according to Samantha Brandenburg, coordinator of library facilities and planning in the Dean’s office.

“[B.E.S.T.] Library did have substantial flooding,” Brandenburg said in an email. “Approximately a half inch of water covered a large portion of the basement. The pressure of the water build up also cracked one of the basement windows. [The Physical Facilities Department] quickly cleared all the water and today are working on repairing the window and cleaning the exterior drains. We have been working together to find a solutions so flooding like this does not happen again.”

In Alumni Hall, the flood was less destructive. No books were damaged and water only entered a study room and staff office.

Currently, the basement of B.E.S.T library is closed for repairs with no timeline for reopening.

“At this time, PFD and the libraries are still assessing the damage to determine the time/money estimates [for repair],” Brandenburg said. “But the full extent of the damage cannot be assessed until it is completely dry and the humidity levels are back to normal.”

