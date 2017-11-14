Ohio Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine is visiting Oxford to meet with voters and discuss his plan to address the opioid crisis. The campaign stop will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. today at the Oxford Community Arts Center.

At today’s appearance, DeWine, a 1969 Miami graduate, will discuss his 12-point plan to fight the opioid crisis, “Recovery Ohio,” as well as plans for education and economic improvements, according to a release from the DeWine campaign. Students and community members will also have the opportunity to ask DeWine questions during the hour-long appearance.

The opioid crisis has been central to DeWine’s campaign platform since he declared his candidacy in June.

Days before announcing that he would be running for governor, DeWine announced his decision to sue five major drug manufacturers for their role in the opioid epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the companies “helped unleash a health care crisis that has had far-reaching financial, social, and deadly consequences in the State of Ohio.” The lawsuit also accuses the companies of engaging in “fraudulent marketing” related to the risks and benefits of prescription opioids.

With Gov. Kasich’s second term set to expire at the beginning of 2019, this upcoming race has attracted an especially large pool of candidates — four Republicans and five Democrats.

DeWine will face Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor and congressman Jim Renacci in the Republican primary.

On the Democratic side are attorney and former state representative Connie Pillich, Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, attorney and former congresswoman Betty Sutton, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill.

DeWine has been Ohio’s Attorney General since 2010. He also served as a U.S. Senator and lieutenant governor and served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

DeWine’s appearance at the Community Arts Center will be his only stop in Oxford today.

