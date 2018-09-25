Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) voted unanimously to expand the sale of pregnancy tests to all on-campus market locations and also voted to change the university policy banning electric scooters at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The e-scooter bill was created in response to the ongoing issue between the university and the City of Oxford.

Currently, Emporium is the only on-campus store that sells pregnancy tests, which were just recently added at the beginning of the school year.

When Jannie Kamara, a sophomore political science and black world studies double major, first proposed the bill, she was told pregnancy tests could not be sold at other locations, but she was not given any reasons for this alleged stipulation.

Senators at the meeting pointed out that condoms are sold at all of the markets and even in the vending machines, thus pregnancy tests should be no different.

The pregnancy tests are located behind the counter at Emporium, so customers have to ask the cashier for it if they want to purchase one.

ASG is now circulating a survey to gauge student opinion on pregnancy tests before taking the request to administrators.

Max Mellot, a senior international studies and history double major, was elected as ASG Parliamentarian. As such, he is now responsible for making sure parliamentary procedure is followed and for reviewing the constitution, bylaws and standing rules.

Both Sarah Siegel, a senior quantitative economics and sustainability double major, and Conor Daly, a junior sports leadership and management double major, were voted into roles on the steering committee. The steering committee was formed within ASG to look over their agenda and decide which bills will be voted on in future meetings.

